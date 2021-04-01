Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,610 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.37% of The Pennant Group worth $22,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,871,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,767,000 after acquiring an additional 155,969 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 653,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,430 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,320,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 119,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNTG opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.16 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $107.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $64,805,484.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $2,362,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,511,327.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,890 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

