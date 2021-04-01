Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,753 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.37% of American Woodmark worth $21,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,757,000 after acquiring an additional 135,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 334,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 78,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark stock opened at $98.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $35.98 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

