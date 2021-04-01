Northern Trust Corp Sells 59,994 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,994 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Trinity Industries worth $20,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melendy E. Lovett sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $25,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,577 shares of company stock worth $927,801 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRN opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -569.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.