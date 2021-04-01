Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,423 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.01% of National HealthCare worth $20,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in National HealthCare by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in National HealthCare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in National HealthCare by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in National HealthCare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NHC opened at $77.91 on Thursday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.19.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $259.83 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

