Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,881 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,881 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $21,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $109.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.21. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $124.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

