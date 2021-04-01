Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,683 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $22,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 69.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 59.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $76.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.64. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 53.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.