Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of Domo worth $20,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domo by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Domo in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 3.07. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOMO. Cowen upped their price target on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

