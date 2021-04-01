Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.86% of Ebix worth $21,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ebix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ebix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ebix by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ebix by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ebix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $991.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

In other Ebix news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

