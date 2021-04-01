Northland Securities Increases Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $30.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Northland Securities from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s current price.
CSSE has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.
Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $334.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $643,000. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.
