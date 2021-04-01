Northland Securities Increases Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $30.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Northland Securities from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s current price.

CSSE has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $334.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. Analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $643,000. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.