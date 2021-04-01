Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in March

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 145.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRYYF shares. Danske raised Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Fearnley Fonds raised Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NRYYF stock remained flat at $$23.90 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is based in Trondheim, Norway.

