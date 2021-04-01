NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stake Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,227,254 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 48,742 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.67% of NovaGold Resources worth $21,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NG. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,294 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 170,343 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $8.76 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -87.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 63.25, a quick ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NG. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

