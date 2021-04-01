NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.02. 36,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 63.25 and a quick ratio of 63.25. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -90.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NG. Zacks Investment Research cut NovaGold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

