Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stake Lowered by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,295 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Novanta worth $34,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Novanta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

NOVT traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

