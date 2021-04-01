Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,557 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Novavax by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Novavax by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $4,021,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $181.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.96. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,689.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,949,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,198 shares of company stock worth $15,333,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

