NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVCR. Truist lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,429,497,000 after purchasing an additional 136,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NovoCure by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,718,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NovoCure by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,238,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NovoCure by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,487,000 after purchasing an additional 54,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,269,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCR opened at $132.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 695.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.21 and a 200-day moving average of $144.62. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $194.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

