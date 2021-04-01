NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NVCR opened at $132.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.62. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 695.72 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $194.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.