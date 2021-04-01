NPCoin Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. NPCoin has a total market cap of $214,798.11 and approximately $200.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

