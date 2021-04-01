Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Trading 59.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 59.1% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $53.67 million and approximately $10.41 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

NCASH is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

