NULS (NULS) Market Cap Tops $110.03 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. NULS has a market capitalization of $110.03 million and approximately $84.93 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NULS has traded up 36.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00064080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.49 or 0.00320293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.71 or 0.00765225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00089261 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00048295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00029044 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

