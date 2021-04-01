Numeraire (NMR) Reaches One Day Volume of $23.25 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $53.98 or 0.00091327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a total market cap of $264.59 million and $23.25 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.60 or 0.00638846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00068742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00027913 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

NMR is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,593 coins and its circulating supply is 4,901,508 coins. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.