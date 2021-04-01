NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,819 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,065 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of NuVasive worth $11,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 605,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 81,321 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 551,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUVA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

NUVA stock opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -298.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

