Nuvation Bio (NUVB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nuvation Bio (NYSE: NUVB):

3/15/2021 – Nuvation Bio is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Nuvation Bio is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Nuvation Bio is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Nuvation Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Nuvation Bio is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Nuvation Bio is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Nuvation Bio is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Nuvation Bio is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Nuvation Bio is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Nuvation Bio is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvation Bio stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,807. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.