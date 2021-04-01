Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,099,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,790 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of KeyCorp worth $50,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 219,768 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in KeyCorp by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 47,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after buying an additional 309,215 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in KeyCorp by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $19.98 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

