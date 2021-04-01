Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $51.24 Million Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,989,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,996 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of DXC Technology worth $51,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in DXC Technology by 21.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 49,246 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 246.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 12.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 76.0% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $31.26 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

