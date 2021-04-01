Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $54.54 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of PerkinElmer worth $54,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $778,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,077,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after buying an additional 47,133 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $128.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.60 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.80.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

