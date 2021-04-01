Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,998,135 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of PPL worth $51,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of PPL by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after buying an additional 70,498 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,835,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.84 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

