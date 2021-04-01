Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.87% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCA. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 423,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 35,709 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NCA opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

