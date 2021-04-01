NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $523,815,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,321 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,472,000 after purchasing an additional 216,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA opened at $542.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $540.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $336.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $238.39 and a 52 week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

