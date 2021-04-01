NXM 1-Day Volume Reaches $123,542.00 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, NXM has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for $75.49 or 0.00127371 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $481.37 million and approximately $123,542.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00064548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.80 or 0.00328663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $461.56 or 0.00778726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00088728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00047780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00028970 BTC.

About NXM

NXM’s total supply is 6,925,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,376,143 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.