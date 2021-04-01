Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.77

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and traded as low as $1.31. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 4,928,779 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nxt-ID stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Nxt-ID as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

