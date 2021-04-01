Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.58. 502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 222,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a market cap of $718.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.47 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.94. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 63.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

