OAX (OAX) Price Reaches $0.57 on Major Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One OAX coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $43.08 million and $1.60 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00050500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.42 or 0.00636025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00069278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000842 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

