Obee Network 1-Day Volume Tops $27,353.00 (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. Obee Network has a total market capitalization of $36,284.43 and $27,353.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obee Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Obee Network has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00063485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.81 or 0.00319054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00087327 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.95 or 0.00718903 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00047111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00029618 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Obee Network Token Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 tokens. The official website for Obee Network is obee.info . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork

Buying and Selling Obee Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obee Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obee Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

