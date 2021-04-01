Observer Market Cap Reaches $110.13 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 38.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Observer has a total market capitalization of $110.13 million and $195.24 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Observer has traded up 69% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00050500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.42 or 0.00636025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00069278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

