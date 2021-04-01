Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OII shares. Cowen raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

OII opened at $11.42 on Thursday. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $424.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.66 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

