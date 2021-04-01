OceanEx Token (OCE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $11.57 million and $1.03 million worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 76.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OceanEx Token token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00063725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.62 or 0.00317377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00087588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.21 or 0.00726277 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00029518 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

