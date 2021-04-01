OceanFirst Financial Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OCFC. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

