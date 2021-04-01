Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) rose 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 19,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 978,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

OCUL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

