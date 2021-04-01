Oddz (ODDZ) Trading Up 34.5% Over Last 7 Days

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Oddz has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $21.02 million and $2.15 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00003842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00063978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.91 or 0.00389098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.57 or 0.00799682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00089812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00048622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00029062 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

