ODUWA (OWC) Hits Market Cap of $2.76 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $10,506.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA token can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

