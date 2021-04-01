ODUWA (OWC) Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $10,506.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,369.96 or 0.99684465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00032716 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00110870 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001358 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001723 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

