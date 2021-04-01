Odyssey (OCN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Odyssey has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $10.08 million and $1.12 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00063485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.81 or 0.00319054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00087327 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.95 or 0.00718903 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00047111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00029618 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top

Odyssey Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

