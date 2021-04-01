Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 15,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after buying an additional 43,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,207,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 236,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 23,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

