Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.72 and last traded at $27.79. Approximately 565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 217,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 132,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

