OG Fan Token (OG) Achieves Market Cap of $13.51 Million

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, OG Fan Token has traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. OG Fan Token has a market capitalization of $13.51 million and $4.83 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OG Fan Token token can now be bought for $10.60 or 0.00018011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00064610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.67 or 0.00386845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $478.20 or 0.00812519 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00090503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00048375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029337 BTC.

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

