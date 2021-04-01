OIN Finance Market Cap Achieves $13.27 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One OIN Finance token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000887 BTC on major exchanges. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $13.27 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00063674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.34 or 0.00317123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00087100 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $433.10 or 0.00721566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00047303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00029364 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,926,613 tokens. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

