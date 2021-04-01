OIN Finance (OIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.01 Million

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.01 million and $1.09 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar. One OIN Finance token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00064610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.67 or 0.00386845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $478.20 or 0.00812519 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00090503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00048375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029337 BTC.

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,058,395 tokens. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

