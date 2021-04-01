OKB (OKB) Price Hits $17.19

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. OKB has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $258.44 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.19 or 0.00029078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 41% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.60 or 0.00638846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00068742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00027913 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

