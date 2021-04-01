Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Position Boosted by Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Okta comprises about 1.4% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $12,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total transaction of $12,594,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,208 shares of company stock valued at $41,790,580 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $7.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.40. 36,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,009. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.21 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.50 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.54.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.32.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

