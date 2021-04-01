Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Old National Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

ONB stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after buying an additional 1,005,967 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

